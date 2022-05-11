FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — In a one-day operation carried out by multiple Wake County and central North Carolina agencies, two men were charged for soliciting sex acts for money before being released on the scene Tuesday with a later court date scheduled, the Fuquay-Varina police said in a Wednesday press release.

Both suspects, Brandon J. Ferguson, 38, of Wake Forest and Je’vonte T. Little, 24, of Wilson, were targeted as “Johns” for soliciting sex acts to an undercover officer, police said.

A “John,” in this case, refers to purchasers of sex acts for money. Fuquay-Varina investigators were joined by police from Cary, Apex and Fayetteville for what investigators call “Operation Catching John”.

Brandon J. Ferguson, 38. (Fuquay-Varina PD photo)

Je’vonte Tramel Little, 24. (Fuquay-Varina PD photo)

Ferguson and Little were each charged with one count of solicitation of prostitution. Ferguson was also charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Ferguson and Little have Wake County District Court dates set for a later time and were released at the scene.

The operation was part of a collaborative effort to remain proactive in combatting human trafficking

and prostitution in the Town of Fuquay-Varina, the release also said.

The release did not say why the men were released and not given a bond. CBS 17 has reached out to the Fuquay-Varina Police Department for further explanation.

Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns of human trafficking to the Fuquay-Varina

Police Department can do so directly by calling (919) 552-3191 or emailing cwilliford@fuquayvarina.org.

