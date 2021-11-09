2 Raleigh Family Dollar stores pay thousands in fines over ‘excessive price-scanner errors’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Family Dollar stores in Raleigh are among 10 businesses cross North Carolina that paid fines to state regulators over “excessive price-scanner errors.”

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division said it collected fines from stores in Hoke, New Hanover, Randolph, Sampson and Wake counties over the errors.

“Our Standards Division inspectors work to protect consumers by comparing the price on the shelf and the price at the register to be sure they match,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Stores have a responsibility to make sure their pricing is accurate, and most stores pass inspection. Ones with errors face fines until they come into compliance.”

The Department said it goes through “unannounced inspections” of price-scanner systems to check for accuracy.

“If a store has more than a 2-percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store,” the Department said in a release.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection.

The Family Dollar at 100-138 Raleigh Blvd. paid the Department a total of $13,335 in fines following six inspections.

An initial inspection in October 2020 found a 10-percent error rate based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot.

A follow-up inspection in November 2020 found an 8.67-percent error rate based on 26 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

A third inspection in January found a 6.67-percent error rate based on 20 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

A fourth inspection in March found a 7.33-percent error rate based on 22 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

A fifth inspection in June found an 8.33-percent error rate based on 25 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

A sixth inspection in August found a 4.33-percent error rate based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

The store will be re-inspected.

The Family Dollar at 3210-101 S. Wilmington St. paid $3,105 in fines over a series of overcharges.

The first inspection in June found a 10-percent error rate based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot.

A follow-up inspection in July found a 9.67-percent error rate based on 29 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

A third inspection in September found a 7-percent error rate based on 21 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

The store will be re-inspected.

Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at 919-707-3225.