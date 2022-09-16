RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Raleigh hospital workers became sick after eating some food that had been donated to the hospital earlier this week.

The incident happened Thursday at Duke Raleigh Hospital, according to a news release Friday from Duke Health officials.

The two workers ate “donated home-baked goods” that day and then reported “concerning health symptoms,” according to an email from hospital officials.

No other patients or workers ate the food.

“Regardless of the intent, we take the matter seriously and have referred it to the Raleigh Police Department for investigation,” Duke Health officials said in the news release.

However, Raleigh police late Friday afternoon said they were unable to “confirm that this matter was referred to RPD” on Thursday.