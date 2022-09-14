RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of volunteers are coming together to help families in need by making repairs to homes in Southeast Raleigh and the homeowners don’t have to pay even a dime.

The nonprofit organization, Southeast Raleigh Promise, is teaming up with Rebuilding Together of the Triangle to work on several homes in this community and Wells Fargo is giving a $75,000 grant to pay for the repairs.

“Without this partnership and without this effort, I imagine that these residents would have been living in sub-standard housing,” said Yvette Holmes, CEO of Southeast Raleigh Promise.

They’re working on everything from root work in the yard to installing new cabinets and new HVAC units.

Jeremy Smith is one of the volunteers and he’s also a contractor. A CBS 17 crew asked him how much all of the work on this home would’ve cost the homeowner.

“Got a few big trucks out here, dump trailers, a lot of equipment. It’d probably run her north of, I’d probably say $12,000-$15,000,” Smith said.

This kind of investment will help homeowners stay in their homes for years to come. Those families declined an interview with CBS 17 but Southeast Raleigh Promise leaders say they’ve talked to all of the homeowners and they’re so thankful for the work being done.