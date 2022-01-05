2 Raleigh residents charged with making fake injury claim on traffic accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The N.C. Department of Insurance said two people have been accused of trying to tell investigators that one of them was hurt in a traffic accident which was later found to be a false claim.

The department said in a news release that 31-year-old Timira Chiquita Glaspy, and 33-year-old Dandre Lamar Morrison, were both charged with felony insurance fraud and misdemeanor making false statements on applications for insurance.

The department accused Glaspy and Morrison of telling insurance claim investigators with a Winston-Salem-based company that Glaspy was injured in a collision while driving last May.

Criminal summonses said Glaspy was not in her vehicle at the time and couldn’t have been injured.