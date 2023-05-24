RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students at two Raleigh schools received thousands of dollars to spend on needs in the classroom and beyond.

Liz Yardley’s music class at Sycamore Creek Elementary School in Raleigh entered the company’s jingle sing-off contest and she and her students were surprised Wednesday with a check for $5,000.

Yardley said she’ll use the money to pay for several items, including more Orff instruments—such as chime bars, metallophones, xylophones or a timpani—for her students.

“We’re going to be able to get a lot more of those so that the kids won’t have to wait such a long time to get a turn on them during class and it’ll be a lot more engaging for them,” said Yardley.

Students sit in Liz Yardley’s music class at Sycamore Creek Elementary School. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Michael and Son Services is giving a total of $50,000 to schools across the state as part of the company’s annual Jingle Contest. That money can be used for a variety of school needs and the company said it’s all about making sure these students have what they need to learn.

“We could’ve had Drake write our jingle but I would’ve preferred to have the kids do our jingle because they’re so creative and so inspiring,” said Mousa Mansour with Michael and Son.

Wake County’s Hodge Road Elementary also won $5,000 from the contest.