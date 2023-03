Raleigh police responding to a stabbing call in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women in Raleigh were stabbed late Friday morning in broad daylight, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

On Friday morning at 11:53 a.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, near WakeMed Raleigh Hospital in reference to a stabbing.

Officers said two women were stabbed and were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.