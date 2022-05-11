RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An apartment fire that started just before 9 p.m. Wednesday has sent two to the hospital and just over two hours later, remains an active scene.

The blaze was in northeast Raleigh at The Oaks apartment complex in the 3900 block of Water Oak Drive, just off N. New Hope Road.

As of 11 p.m., N. New Hope Road was blocked off in the area. Fire personnel on the scene have not been able to confirm the number of people displaced and affected by the fire.

Raleigh police say The Red Cross is assisting on the scene. Once the fire is tamed, officials say more information will be released.





This is a developing story.