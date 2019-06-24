2 sections of northeast Wake County road still closed after flooding

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A popular road in northeast Wake County remains closed after two parts of it caved in and washed out from flooding throughout the area.

People living nearby are hoping to see Mitchell Mill Road back open soon.

“It’s a mess down there,” Brenda Ransom said.

Heading down the Ransom’s driveway to Mitchell Mill Road near Lassiter Road and Quarry Road, there are large Road Closed signs keeping people away from where the road caved in after flooding.

“We’ve been through several hurricanes here, and a lot of water through thunderstorms and it has never done anything like that,” Chris Ransom said.

Mitchell Mill Road just after the flooding.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) told CBS 17 they’re hoping Mitchell Mill Road, in between Lassiter Road and Quarry Road, is back open by the end of July.

NCDOT officials also said it’s estimated it will cost $450,000 to fix the road.

Mitchell Mill Road was also underwater near Medlin Woods Road two weeks ago. According to NCDOT’s website, as of Sunday night, that portion is expected to reopen by Tuesday.

The Ransoms said the road is usually busy, but it’s been impacting travel for folks around the area.

Lately, they’ve been getting used to this silence.

“A lot of people come this way as a shortcut into Raleigh,” Chris Ransom said.

Michell Mill Road near Medlin Woods Road when the flooding was underway. CBS 17 photo

“We have friends that come from Franklin County, so it’s a little bit harder for them to get to us now,” Brenda Ransom said.

Just down the street, Marty Simmons is looking on the bright side.

“It’s a bad thing, but it’s also a good thing,” Simmons said. “It slows down the traffic, we don’t have much on this side of the road anymore.”

For the Ransoms, they’re looking forward to seeing their road back open, and hope to never see anything like this close to home again.

“That’s a pretty sizable hole,” Brenda Ransom. “You certainly don’t want that happening on a periodic basis.”

