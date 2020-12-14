2 crashes close I-540 near US 64 business for more than an hour, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two separate crashes closed Interstate 540 near U.S. 64 business just east of Raleigh for about 90 minutes Sunday night, officials say.
The crashes were reported around 7:55 p.m. and closed both directions of the highway near Knightdale Boulevard, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.
Officials said the highway reopened around 9:20 p.m.
A detour was set up in the area. There was no word on injuries. Several cars appeared to be involved in the wrecks.
