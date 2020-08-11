Raleigh crash with injuries shuts down part of I-87/US 64

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two separate wrecks in Raleigh Monday night caused traffic problems on Interstate 440 and Interstate 87/U.S. 64.

The wreck on I-440 happened near Six Forks Road around 9:20 p.m. when a truck heading eastbound crashed into a median wall. Debris was scattered on the highway and the shoulder was blocked.

The other wreck was reported around 8:55 p.m. along I-87/U.S. 64 between New Hope Road and I-440.

Raleigh police said a car collided with a box truck and the car was then pinned under the truck.

The occupant of the car was eventually removed and taken to WakeMed with serious injuries, police said.

The highway heading west is closed at New Hope Road, which is exit 4.

Drivers have been asked to take the following detour: Take Exit 7 to I-540 west, and follow I-540 west to Exit 24. Take Exit 24 to US-64 BUS west, and follow US-64 BUS west to the I-440 east on-ramp. Take the the I-440 east on-ramp to I-440 east and continue on I-440 east to re-access I-87.

The road is expected to be blocked until 1 a.m. Tuesday, NC DOT officials said.

