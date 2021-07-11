2 separate vehicle crashes causing traffic back-ups along US 264 in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two vehicle crashes along U.S. 264/I-87 in eastern Wake County are tying up traffic Sunday afternoon.

The first wreck was reported around 3:30 p.m. in westbound lanes of U.S. 264 near Lizard Lick Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Several cars appear to be involved and one lane is closed, causing traffic to back up beyone N.C. 96./Zebulon Road.

Two ambulances were at the scene and some cars were in the median, according to DOT video from the scene. Eastbound traffic was also moving slowly in the area.

Another wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. along U.S. 264 near Smithfield Road.

The right lane was closed a mile past Exit 9, which is Smithfield Road. The lane later reopened just before 4:30 p.m.

The crash scene near Lizard Lick Road should be clear by 5:40 p.m., according to the NCDOT.