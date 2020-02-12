2 seriously injured after vehicle crashes into broken-down car in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were seriously injured when a car crashed into a broken-down car Tuesday evening in Raleigh, police said.

The collision happened around 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of North New Hope and Haithcock roads. A family member came to help jump-start a car that had broken down. Another car traveling at a “high rate of speed” hit the broken-down car, police said.

The person trying to jump the car was pinned and the person inside the broken-down car was also injured. Both were taken to the hospital in serious condition, but are expected to recover, police said.

Southbound lanes of North New Hope Road were blocked, but have since reopened. Northbound traffic was impacted, as well.

More headlines from CBS17.com: