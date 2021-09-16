2 shot – 1 in head, 1 in neck – outside The Bison Bar in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man and woman were shot outside a bar on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. outside The Bison, located at 815 E. Whitaker Mill Road, just off Wake Forest Road, police said.

According to authorities, one person was shot in the head and the other person was shot in the neck.

Police said no arrests have been made and there is no suspect information available at this time.

Investigators are interviewing people who found the victims outside the bar but they haven’t spoken with anyone who saw the shooting, police told CBS 17 at the scene.

The Bison shooting scene (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

The Bison was the scene of another double shooting earlier this year on April 1.

In that shooting, two men were shot around 11:30 p.m.

A little more than a week later, Jason Lamonte Winstead, 28, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury.

Police did not release the condition of the two victims who were shot Thursday morning. East Whitaker Mill Road at Wake Forest Road is currently shut down as police investigate.

A second shooting was reported about an hour later near a nightclub in a Raleigh shopping center on N. Market Drive. A man was found shot multiple times at the scene, according to police. Authorities have not said if they believe the shootings are connected or not.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

This story will be updated as it develops.