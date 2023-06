Raleigh police at the scene of a shooting on New Bern Avenue. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot early Thursday morning on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh, police say.

Raleigh police said they responding to a shooting at 2:18 a.m. at 3804 New Bern Avenue, which is the Budgetel Inn and Suites.

Police said they found two adult men who were shot. One man was transported and released from the hospital and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect in custody.