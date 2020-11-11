2 shot at shopping center off Raleigh’s Poole Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police confirm two people were shot Wednesday afternoon at a shopping center off Poole Road.
The shooting occurred before 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of Poole Road, which is near the road’s intersection with Raleigh Boulevard.
Further information wasn’t immediately available.
