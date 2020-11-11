2 shot at shopping center off Raleigh’s Poole Road

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) - A woman escaped injury after she was able to get out of her SUV before it was hit by a train in Garner Wednesday morning, according to police.

According to authorities, they believe the woman was trying to cross the train tracks around 9:30 a.m. when a train was heading toward her. The arms hadn't come down yet when the woman was trying to cross, but once she was on the tracks the arms came down, police said.