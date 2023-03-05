RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Raleigh early Sunday morning left two people injured, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

On Sunday at 1:18 a.m., police responded to a shooting at New Birch Drive near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh.

After arriving, police said they found a woman and a man shot. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the man was taken with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released at the appropriate time.