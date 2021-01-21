2 shot on Raleigh’s Bragg Street, police investigating

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting Bragg Street.

Police were called to the 500 block of Bragg Street just after 4:20 p.m. in response to a shooting call.

Responding officers found two men at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

RPD detectives are leading a follow-up investigation and anyone with information that might assist them is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories