2 shot on Raleigh’s Bragg Street, police investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting Bragg Street.

Police were called to the 500 block of Bragg Street just after 4:20 p.m. in response to a shooting call.

Responding officers found two men at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

RPD detectives are leading a follow-up investigation and anyone with information that might assist them is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.