RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are after two people were shot outside a dollar store Thursday afternoon.

The shooting, which was first reported around 4:15 p.m., happened outside of the Family Dollar located at 1100 N. Raleigh Blvd. Police said both victims were taken to the hospital. There was no information available on their conditions.

This story will be updated as more information is released.