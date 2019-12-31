2 shots fired into occupied Raleigh home, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say shots were fired into an occupied Raleigh home.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Cross Street at the intersection of Fisher Street around 9:15 Monday night.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two shots were fired into a home in the area.

One person was home at the time and was uninjured, police say.

