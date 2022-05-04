CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were stabbed Wednesday night in Cary, with one person being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police confirm.

The Cary Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls and responded to the 3800 block of NW Cary Parkway to find two stabbing victims.

Upon arrival, officers determined one person was suffering from serious injuries and needed to be transported to the nearest hospital, while one only had minor injuries.

Police did not say what genders the victims are or where they were stabbed.

The scene is currently active and this story is developing.