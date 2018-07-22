2 stolen guns seized after pair shoot each other, Raleigh police say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police at the scene where one man was found in the 1100 block of Capital Boulevard. CBS 17 photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Two men were found with gunshot wounds and stolen guns after they shot each other in Raleigh on Saturday night, police say.

The incident was first reported around 9:50 p.m. when police responded to a call of someone shot in the 700 block of Rock Quarry Road.

Keon Demetrius Bascombe, 26, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso, police said. Officers also recovered a firearm that had been reported stolen.

Then, just after 10 p.m. another person shot was reported in the 1100 block of Capital Boulevard.

Roger "Bryant" Locklear, 28, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. A stolen gun was also seized at that scene, police said.

"Officers quickly determined that Bascombe and Locklear had shot each other" earlier in the 1300 block of Beauty Avenue, police said in a news release.

Bascombe has been charged with two counts of attempted robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Locklear has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Bascombe was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. Locklear was also taken to WakeMed.