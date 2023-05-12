RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple 911 requests for medical attention were made Friday morning at Wakefield Middle School.

According to an announcement from principal Kiley Brown, there were a total of three separate incidents Friday. The first two were fights at the school involving eighth graders, Brown said.

A student and a staff members required treatment for injuries after these first two altercations.

In the afternoon, Brown said another incident took place that was unrelated to the first two. After this third incident, one student required medical attention and was transported to a nearby hospital by an EMS crew, the principal’s announcement said Friday afternoon.

All Wakefield Middle School eighth graders ate lunch in their classrooms “as a result of the altercations,” Brown said.

She also told parents that now is a good time to talk to their children about how to handle disagreements with their peers.

“Talking things through and seeking help from appropriate adults is always preferable to violence,” Brown added.