2 suffer serious injuries in broad-daylight Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men suffered serious injuries in a broad-daylight shooting Wednesday on Community Drive in Raleigh, police said.

Raleigh police responded to the 2700 block of Community Drive, which is near the intersection of Poole Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard around 1:20 p.m.

Both victims are in serious condition, police said.

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

No suspect information was immediately available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: