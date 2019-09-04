Live Now
Hurricane Dorian lashes Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

2 suffer serious injuries in broad-daylight Raleigh shooting

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Raleigh police generic_28847

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men suffered serious injuries in a broad-daylight shooting Wednesday on Community Drive in Raleigh, police said.

Raleigh police responded to the 2700 block of Community Drive, which is near the intersection of Poole Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard around 1:20 p.m.

Both victims are in serious condition, police said.

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

No suspect information was immediately available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss