GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A short vehicle pursuit in Garner soon escalated to include crisis negotiators Wednesday afternoon, Garner police said.

Police attempted to stop a speeding vehicle with two individuals inside. This, Captain Chris Adams said, led to a short pursuit that was discontinued by law enforcement once the operator of the vehicle began driving in an unsafe manner.

Following the end of the chase, police located the vehicle at an apartment complex across from Garner High School. The subjects, one male and one female, were inside the Green Briar Apartment complex in the 1800 block of Spring Drive.

Crisis negotiators talked the suspects into surrendering themselves, Adams said. Once the male and female exited the apartment, they were put under arrest by Garner police.

“Everything ended safely,” Capt. Adams said, though there were tactical units on standby that were not ultimately needed. The situation lasted about four hours total, ending with the towing of the vehicle around 4:15 p.m.

No further suspect details have been provided and no charges have been filed as of 5 p.m. This is a developing story.