ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — An overnight shooting in Zebulon injured a 25-year-old male and started the search for two suspects, Zebulon police said Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the reported shooting scene in the 400 block of E. Stronach Avenue, a residential area off of E. Gannon Avenue.

When they arrived police said they found a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his “mid body and lower extremities”.

The 25-year-old was transported to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This shooting is believe to be a targeted, isolated incident, police said Wednesday morning. Police also said they believe there is no immediate threat to the general public.

A K-9 unit was deployed at the scene to track two suspects after they fled on foot, police said. The suspects had not been arrested as of about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook statement from the police department.

This is an ongoing investigation and a developing story.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 919-823-1818.