MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were taken away from the scene of a Morrisville overturn on stretchers Tuesday night, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.

Just before 7 p.m. Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed after at least one was seen upside down on the side of the road.

A CBS 17 crew saw two people taken away on stretchers, they said.

The Morrisville Fire Department responded to the scene and said it dispatched all available units to the wreck.

  • Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed Tuesday night after an overturn (Liz Ortiz/CBS 17).
This is a developing story.