Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed Tuesday night after an overturn (Liz Ortiz/CBS 17).

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were taken away from the scene of a Morrisville overturn on stretchers Tuesday night, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.

Just before 7 p.m. Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed after at least one was seen upside down on the side of the road.

A CBS 17 crew saw two people taken away on stretchers, they said.

The Morrisville Fire Department responded to the scene and said it dispatched all available units to the wreck.

This is a developing story.