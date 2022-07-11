RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a man driving a car crashed into another car before hitting a house and then ending up on top of the original car he hit in Raleigh Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Garner Road at Hoke Street, just south of downtown Raleigh, according to Raleigh police.

Raleigh police said the incident was a one-car wreck in which a man driving a silver car ended up with his car on top of a black car that was parked in front of a home. A white work van appeared to be parked beside the black car.

The man driving the black car was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. A woman in the home was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe speed was a factor in the wreck.

It’s not clear how the wreck actually happened. It’s not known if anyone has been charged.