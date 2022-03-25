RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were shot in Raleigh Friday night with one of them seriously injured, police said.

The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. at 1510 Burgundy St., which is at an apartment complex off North Raleigh Boulevard, according to Raleigh police.

One man was shot twice in the stomach and suffered serious injuries, police said.

Another man was shot in the foot.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.



The shooting happened across from Lions Park. It’s at least the second shooting along Burgundy Street since November 2021 when a woman was shot.

A young man died after a shooting along the same street in July 2020.