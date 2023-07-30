GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fuquay-Varina teenager was arrested after an early Sunday morning chase in Wake County ended in a crash — sending two people to a nearby hospital, officials said.

The incident began near Garner around 12:30 a.m. when a 17-year-old driver passed a Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputy along Fayetteville Road/U.S. 401 North, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy tried to stop the teen, who was driving a Toyota Highlander “at a high rate of speed,” the news release said.

The chase continued until the teen crashed into a car on Simpkins Road, just off U.S. 401, officials said.

A man who was inside the car that was hit by the teen was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to the news release.

Luis Carlos Lopez-Aguilar, 17, of Fuquay-Varina, was charged as an adult with felony speeding to elude, but the case is still under investigation and more charges are possible, according to deputies and arrest records.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.