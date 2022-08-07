RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road was closed just outside southeast Raleigh Sunday afternoon following a head-on collision between two vehicles, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 3:15 p.m. along Barwell Road at Shirley Street, which is just off Poole Road near the Neuse River bridge.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver of an SUV swerved in his lane before crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into a Honda sedan.

A woman driving the Honda and the man driving the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, a trooper said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said an investigation was underway into possible impairment of the SUV driver.

Both lanes of Barwell Road near Shirley Street were closed following the crash.

Barwell Road reopened just before 4:30 p.m.

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

.