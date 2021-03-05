2 teens arrested, charged in Raleigh man’s murder, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Raleigh teens are now behind bars and charged with murder in connection with a February shooting, Raleigh police said Friday.

Damauri Javante Barnes, 18, and Justin Mekhi Perry, 18, are both charged with murder in the shooting death of Steve Alphonso Martin, 38, that occurred Feb. 25, police announced.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 2100-block of Milburnie Road just after 6:45 p.m. and arrived to find Martin, who had been shot.

The 38-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Calls to 911 released by police the day after the murder revealed that at least six shots were heard by witnesses at the time that Martin was shot.

“Gunshots, it was about six gunshots. It might have been more,” one witness can be heard saying on a 911 call.

“I heard six shots. It just happened,” another witness said.

Barnes and Perry were both arrested and charged on Thursday. They’re being held without bond in the Wake County Detention Center. Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court Friday.