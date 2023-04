RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two townhomes were destroyed and two others were damaged in a fire, according to Raleigh firefighters.

This happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Sharpe Drive.

The fire started at the back of one of the townhomes, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said everyone made it out of the homes and no one was injured.

Firefighters said a gas meter was compromised in the fire and this added a challenge for them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.