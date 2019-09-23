2 Triangle cities rank in top 10 in US for best areas to buy a home

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle is being highlighted for having some of the best areas to buy a house in the country.

A recent study from the company WalletHub says Cary is the fourth-best city to buy a house right now in the country. Durham is listed as eighth.

The study factored in things like median home-price appreciation, home sales turnover rate and job growth.

“That’s not at all surprising to me. I was doing some blog reading before, buying a house is not a small decision. It’s a huge investment, so you want to make sure whatever step you’re taking is in the right direction,” said Kunjan Rati who recently moved to Brickyard by Meritage Homes in Cary.

Brian Walker with Brickyard by Meritage Homes says they’re seeing more and more people move to the area.

“Housing prices have increased here in the local Cary area,” said Walker, director of sales.

He wasn’t surprised to see a spotlight on the housing market.

“It’s been consistently strong and just a great place to be,” said Walker.

“We’ve been here a couple of months — so far so good. We’ll probably live here for a while,” said new resident Dhran Bhad.

Housing experts say they expect the market to stay strong, but availability won’t be.

“Just being mindful there’s a lot of momentum here in the market and there’s scarcity so if you want to be here then go ahead and make a decision,” said Walker.

According to Zillow, the median home value in Cary is about $378,000.

Average home values have gone up about 5% over the past year.

More details are available in the study from WalletHub.

