2 used other person’s credit card at Target stores in Holly Springs and Apex, police say

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects used another person’s credit card to recently buy items at Target stores in Apex and Holly Springs, police said.

The incidents were reported Sunday between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from Creedmoor police.

“The suspects were seen leaving the store in a white unknown make and model passenger car,” a news release from police said.

A $1,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Police said the suspects are involved in multiple cases in North Carolina.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects in this case or similar cases is asked to contact Lt. Ricky Cates with Creedmoor Police Department at rcates@cityofcreedmoor.org, (919) 528-1515 or call Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100.