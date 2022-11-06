GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies suffered minor injuries when they caught a man who was armed with a knife Sunday night, officials said.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at the Resco Mart gas station on the corner of Old Stage Road and Swift Creek Lane near Garner, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.

An armed man was inside the gas station causing a disturbance and deputies were sent to the scene.

When deputies arrived, the man fled and two deputies chased him on foot, Baker said.

While deputies struggled to apprehend and disarmed the man, they suffered minor injuries, according to Baker. The deputies were treated at the scene, he said.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after complaining of injuries, Baker said.

The suspect’s name was not available Sunday night.