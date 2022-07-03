RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s anything but business as usual for two Wake County food truck owners, who both recently became victims of theft.

One lost the equipment he needed for his catering business, the other lost the entire trailer for her food truck.

The Wandering Moose food truck and Moose Catering van are still parked in the Raleigh lot where they normally stay, but two pig cookers that belong to the business are gone.

“We came in and both of our pig cookers had been stolen from the parking lot,” explained Matt Lundgren, owner of The Wandering Moose, adding that the theft happened early in the morning of June 22. “We have security cameras in the back, so we were able to go back and look at that, and we saw somebody come at 3:30 in the morning.”

Lundgren said his security cameras captured a white pickup truck pulling one of the pig cookers away. He said the truck returned 10 minutes later and removed the other pig cooker.

“They both had locks that were on the hinge itself,” he said.

Lundgren could hardly believe his eyes.

“Are you kidding me?” he exclaimed. “Someone is brazen enough to not only take one but come back 10 minutes later and get the other one!”

“It just seems strange to go after a small business,” he added. “Seems strange to go after people who are working hard on a very small scale to do what we can to survive.”

Brandi Bailey feels the same frustration. She owns the Spice Bird Rotisserie Cafe food truck. She said the entire food truck trailer was stolen from a lot off Louisburg Road on June 16 in the middle of the afternoon.

Bailey said she was working in the food truck a short time before it was stolen.

“Everything I was using, everything that I was preparing for that evening was on the cabinets,” she recalled. “I was getting ready to dispense the oil that we have and put that in the container and seal it, so I had all that open on the cabinet, so when he pulled off, it literally left a trail of grease off the lot.”

She says that trail led her to the parking lot of a nearby business, where it appeared the food truck had passed through. She said security cameras from that business showed a white pickup truck towing her trailer away.

“They took the business, so there is no business so it’s very disheartening,” she said. “It was just a great way to get to know my community, and I had so many great ideas just to help to give back to the community and he stole that.”

CBS 17 spoke with a woman who said her son’s white pickup truck was stolen at the beginning of June. After seeing surveillance photos, she believes it’s being used in these thefts.

When asked whether cases, including a stolen food truck and stolen pig cookers, could be linked to that stolen truck, Wake County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Eric Curry, responded, “The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating cases in which you have referenced. We are unable to comment any further.”

CBS 17 also reached out to the city of Raleigh where the pig cookers were stolen. Raleigh Police Department Public Affairs Specialist Laura Hourigan, responded, “Detectives continuously look into the possibility that incidents could be connected. I’m confident they are doing the same in this case.”

While investigators work to solve the crimes, Bailey has a message for the person who put her food truck out of business.

“I’d like to say, ‘This is not the way,'” she said. “You are impacting people’s livelihood. You are stealing people’s dreams.”

Bailey is offering a $1,000 reward for credible information leading to the location and recovery of her trailer and/or the location of the driver.