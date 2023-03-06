WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — Two Wake County men have been charged with obstructing the Electoral College vote count for the 2020 presidential election.

Charges for obstruction and other crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were released Monday in a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

According to the release, Christopher Carnell, 20, of Cary, and David Worth Bowman, 21, of Raleigh are each charged with obstructing, influencing, or impeding any official proceeding, or attempting to do so, a felony.

“Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election,” the news release said Monday.

The pair are also each charged with four misdemeanors:

knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority;

engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds;

entering or remaining on the floor of a House of Congress without authorization; and

parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol Buildings.

Carnell was arrested Thursday and had an initial appearance in the Eastern District of North Carolina. Bowman was taken into custody Monday and had an initial morning appearance in court.

According to court documents, Bowman and Carnell can be seen on surveillance video, from January 6, 2021, unlawfully entering the Senate floor at 2:49 p.m. The two appeared to be traveling together and could be seen rifling through papers on senators’ desks, according to the release.

The FBI also reviewed cell phone video from another individual charged with crimes inside the Capitol Building on that date. That video was recorded at around 2:42 p.m. and shows Carnell and Bowman just outside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Carnell can be seen joining the crowd as they chanted “treason.”

On Dec. 1, 2022, FBI agents executed a federal search warrant, seizing Bowman’s cellphone, according to the release.

“Pursuant to that search warrant, the FBI searched the contents of Bowman’s cell phone and discovered pictures and videos taken on restricted Capitol grounds and inside the United States Capitol Building on January 6, 2021,” the release stated.

Included among those videos was one showing Carnell inside the Rotunda and another with Bowman sitting at a senator`s desk on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia with assistance provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office with help from the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.