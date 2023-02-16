RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wake County men have pleaded guilty to their roles in a scheme to obtain fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Albert Eugene Miller, Jr., 58, and Jonathan Fleming, 60, each pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and each face up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said the pair conspired with a Texas couple to obtain fraudulent PPP loans on behalf of their businesses. The couple, Edward Whitaker and Schunda Coleman, pleaded guilty last month to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors say the Texas couple created phony documents and PPP loan applications, which they provided to Miller and Fleming in exchange for 25 percent of the loan proceeds.

Those applications falsified the number of employees and amount of wages being paid prior to the pandemic.

After the loans were disbursed, prosecutors say Whitaker told Miller and Fleming how to make it seem like the funds were being paid to employees when they really were going back to Miller and Fleming. Those fake payroll records were then submitted to the Small Business Administration in exchange for those loans to be completely forgiven.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert T. Numbers II accepted their pleas.