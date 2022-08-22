CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage.

The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. The estimated time of having power back up and running is 5 p.m.

This outage is having a direct impact on the classes of Alston Ridge Middle School and Alston Ridge Elementary School near Green Level Church Road.

Alston Ridge Middle School is set to dismiss at 12:00 p.m. and Alston Ridge Elementary School will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.

According to the school system email alert to parents, school buses will provide transportation home for students who ride by bus and parents are able to pick up their students for rides starting now.