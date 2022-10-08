WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wake Forest K-9 police officers now have better protection on the job after receiving gifts this week.

On Thursday, K-9 officers Scout and Duchess were each given a new ballistic vest, according to Wake Forest police.

The Fraternal Order of Police – Wake County Lodge 41 donated the two vests, police said.

Rose Beane, who is with the Fraternal Order of Police, presented the two vests to the department and the two dogs.

“We sincerely appreciate the support of Ms. Beane and the Fraternal Order of Police,” Wake Forest police said in a news release.

K-9 ballistic vests typically cost around $1,000, but customized vests can cost as much as $3,000.

The Wake Forest Police Department has four K-9 teams, with one team assigned to each patrol squad, according to the town.