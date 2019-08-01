2 wanted after construction equipment tampered with on NC State campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State police are asking the public to help them identify two men wanted after construction equipment was tampered with on campus.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say two males entered one of the construction tractors located near the loading dock area of Clark Dining Hall.

Police say they removed one of the fire extinguishers was taken and sprayed throughout the construction site.

Campus police say one of the men wanted was caught on camera wearing khaki shorts, an orange shirt and black/white hat.

The other man was seen wearing khaki shorts, a gray shirt, and a white hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NCSU Police Department Investigations Division at 919-515-2498.

