2 women, teen boy injured in shooting near downtown Raleigh, police say

The scene along East Martin Street after three people were shot Saturday night. Photo by Emani Payne/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were shot near downtown Raleigh Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of East Martin Street, which is just east of downtown, according to Raleigh police.

Two women and a 16-year-old boy were wounded in the shooting, which took place near the intersection with South Haywood Street, police said.

One woman and the teen, who were found by police at the scene, were taken to WakeMed for treatment.

The second woman soon arrived as a walk-in shooting victim at WakeMed, police said.

Police said the injuries to all three are not believed to be life-threatening.

No other details were released, including information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives with the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.