2 women die in wrong-way crash on I-87 in Wake County near Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women died when at least two vehicles were involved in a wrong-way crash in Wake County near Wendell early Friday morning, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 2:30 a.m. along Interstate 87 south at mile marker 11, which is near Wendell Falls Parkway, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The women who died were in different vehicles, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

No other details were available about the victims or the wreck, which happened east of Raleigh.

The southbound portion of the highway was closed and a detour was set up while the crash was investigated by authorities.

Interstate 87 reopened around 5:15 a.m., according to the NCDOT.