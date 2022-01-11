2 women from central NC charged with felony insurance fraud

Yolanda Taylor Edmonds (left) and Darihana Mejia. Photo of Edmonds from N.C. Department of Insurance. Photo of Mejia from CCBI.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials Tuesday announced the recent arrest of two Raleigh-area women on felony insurance fraud charges involving cars in two separate cases.

In one case, an Oxford woman falsely told her insurance company that the damage to her totaled car happened after she reinstated her previously canceled coverage, a news release from the N.C. Department of Insurance said.

In the other case, a Raleigh woman told her insurance company that damage to her 2020 SUV was new, but it actually had been claimed previously with a different insurance company, the news release said.

Yolanda Taylor Edmonds, 40, of Oxford had her policy lapse because of non-payment with Dairyland Peak Property and Casualty Insurance, officials said.

In mid-December of last year, Oxford’s 2014 Chevrolet Malibu was involved in a crash and was a “total loss,” officials said in a news release.

Edmonds told her insurance company the damage happened after she reinstated her policy — but it actually occurred before the reinstatement, the news release said.

Edmonds was arrested Friday in Granville County, officials said.

In another case, officials said a Raleigh woman had damage to her 2020 Ford Explorer. The damage was to the taillight, rear quarter panel and rear bumper, according to a news release.

According to an arrest warrant, the Ford Explorer damage had been claimed previously with Discovery Insurance Co. but had never been repaired, a news release said.

Darihana Mejia, 32, of Raleigh told Peak Property and Casualty Co. that damage to the Ford was new, according to the news release.

Mejia surrendered to authorities at the Wake County Detention Center on Monday. She was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.