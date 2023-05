An overturned vehicle near Denny’s on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. (Walter Dozier/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women are injured after a car overturned on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh Thursday morning, according to police.

On Thursday at 7:34 a.m., police said a two-vehicle collision took place in the 3200 block of Wake Forest Road near Denny’s.

A black car overturned and two women were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said one lane of Wake Forest Road is closed.

The crash is under investigation.