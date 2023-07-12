The Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting on the 2000 block of Orchard Hollow Lane on Wednesday evening.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people including a child were taken to the hospital after a shooting in southwest Raleigh on Wednesday night.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded to the 2000 block of Orchard Hollow Lane at around 6:58 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two women and a juvenile with gunshot wounds, police say. One woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition, while the other woman and the juvenile were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to RPD officials.

Police said there’s no threat to the community, and this appears to be an isolated incicent.

The investigation is ongoing.