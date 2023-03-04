CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash left two women seriously injured Saturday afternoon, according to Cary police.

Cary police, Cary fire and Wake County EMS responded to the wreck at 3:30 pm. in the 11000 block of Penny Road.

After arriving, police said the female driver of a Ford Escape appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver and a female passenger were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Penny Road is closed to all traffic from Ten Ten Road to Killingsworth Drive. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.