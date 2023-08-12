RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they are investigating after two women were shot near a shopping center early Saturday morning.

At about 12:39 a.m., officers said they were called to the 1600 block of North Market Drive in reference to a shooting. The area is near the North Market Square shopping center off of Old Wake Forest Road.

When police arrived, they said they found two women with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Investigators said they remained at the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.