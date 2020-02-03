2 women wanted in armed carjacking off Six Forks Road are on the run, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are searching for two women who they say carjacked a person at an apartment complex on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. in the Aria North Hills apartment complex parking lot on Woodbend Drive a few miles north of North Hills shopping center.

Two women, one armed with a gun, took the victim’s black Nissan Sentra and then left the scene, police said.

No one was hurt during the incident and police are working on learning more details.

