2 women wanted in armed carjacking off Six Forks Road are on the run, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are searching for two women who they say carjacked a person at an apartment complex on Monday morning.
According to police, the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. in the Aria North Hills apartment complex parking lot on Woodbend Drive a few miles north of North Hills shopping center.
Two women, one armed with a gun, took the victim’s black Nissan Sentra and then left the scene, police said.
No one was hurt during the incident and police are working on learning more details.
This story will be updated as it develops.
